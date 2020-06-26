Dutch Tata Steel employees to resume strike actions -union

AMSTERDAM, June 26 (Reuters) - Employees at Tata Steel's Dutch factory in IJmuiden will resume their strike actions on Friday, labour union FNV said.

Earlier in the week Dutch steel workers suspended their action, which has been going on since June 10, to await talks with Tata Steel Europe's management.

But these talks did not lead to any concessions to the workers' demands, the FNV union said.

