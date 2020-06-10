Dutch Tata Steel employees strike over planned job cuts -union

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Phil Noble / Reuters

Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch operations went on strike on Wednesday to protest against planned job cuts, the FNV union said.

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch operations went on strike on Wednesday to protest against planned job cuts, the FNV union said.

Ore-preparation workers laid down their tools at 2pm local time, forcing blast furnaces and other operations at the IJmuiden steelworks to halt.

"They want, among other things, the guarantee that there will be no redundancies," spokesman Roel Berghuis said in a statement.

The Dutch unions say Tata is planning to cut 1,000 of 9,000 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a wider restructuring of its British-based European operations. Tata Europe says it does not plan forced redundancies.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More