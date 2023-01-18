US Markets

Dutch supermarket sales up 3% in 2022, private labels gained ground -NielsenIQ

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

January 18, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling. for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales at Dutch supermarkets rose 3% to 46.3 billion euros ($49.9 billion) in 2022, data published by market intelligence firm NielsenIQ showed on Wednesday, as price increases more than offset volume declines.

In its annual report on the Dutch market, Nielsen said private labels' share of sales rose by 1.8 percentage points to 43.8%, as shoppers traded down from name brands.

Albert Heijn, the largest Dutch chain, owned by Ahold Delhaize, AD.AS gained 1.3 percentage points of market share to 37% share due to its acquisition of stores from the defunct Deen chain, Nielsen said.

Online sales were flat at a market share of 5.2%, after years of increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

