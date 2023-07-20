News & Insights

Dutch SPAC in advanced talks to acquire electric vehicle group

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - SPEAR Investments I SPR1.AS, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is in advanced discussions to acquire QEV Technologies, a Spanish electric vehicle firm, at a valuation of 209 million euros ($234 million), the companies said on Thursday.

The deal will see QEV Technologies, which recently won a tender to operate a former Nissan manufacturing facility in Barcelona, merge into SPEAR Investments I and trade on the Amsterdam bourse.

It will come as a boost to the bruised SPAC market, after many acquisition vehicles launched in the dealmaking rush that followed the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to return money to investors after struggling to find targets.

SPEAR Investment I, backed by corporate finance houses STJ Advisors and AZ Capital, listed in Amsterdam in late 2021. Last week, it extended a deadline to strike an acquisition to mid-August.

The planned merger will see QEV Technologies' existing shareholder Inveready make a further investment in the company alongside new investors to help support its growth.

Spanish news outlet El Confidencial was first to report on the merger discussions.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.