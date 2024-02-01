News & Insights

Dutch software firm MessageBird rebrands as Bird, slashes prices

February 01, 2024 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Privately held Dutch cloud communications software company MessageBird said on Thursday it has rebranded as "Bird" and is cutting prices to well below those of U.S. rival Twilio TWLO.N in a bid to win market share.

"Today we are ... taking our margins to zero," CEO Robert Vis said in a blog post on the company's new domain www.bird.com.

A spokesperson said the company could not comment beyond the blog statement.

Bird helps companies manage their communications with consumers via all channels -- messaging apps, phone calls, video calls, online chats and email.

A source familiar with the company said Bird registered EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of around 80 million euros ($87 million)in 2023. The company is weighing an IPO on the Euronext stock exchange in 2024 or 2025.

In 2021 Bird raised $800 million from investors including Eurazeo, Tiger Global and Owl Rock and purchased email giant SparkPost in a deal worth $600 million.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

