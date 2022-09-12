BioTech
Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media

AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips PHG.AS to court over its handling of a worldwide recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday citing a letter the VEB sent the company.

Philips confirmed it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, providing no details of its content.

Most Popular