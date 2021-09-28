Dutch semiconductor group ASMI hikes Q3 order intake targets

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International raised its order intake guidance for the third quarter, thanks to strong demand in the logic and foundry sector.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS raised its order intake guidance for the third quarter, thanks to strong demand in the logic and foundry sector.

ASMI expects third-quarter order intake to be above 600 million euros ($702.84 million), compared to previous guidance of 510-530 million euros.

The company also expects revenue to increase to 2.8–3.4 billion euros by 2025.

The firm has previously said it expected further revenue growth this year on the back of strong chip demand despite pandemic-related supply chain challenges.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters