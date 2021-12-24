Markets
AAPL

Dutch regulator says Apple's App Store broke competition laws

Contributors
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday.

AMSTERDAM, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday.

The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply. It was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement by Dutch regulator ACM said.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL MTCH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular