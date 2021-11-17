Dutch regulator revokes licence of energy supplier Allure Energie

Dutch energy regulator ACM on Wednesday said it had revoked the licence of energy company Allure Energie after the business was unable to guarantee delivery to customers.

Allure is the third energy supplier in the Netherlands to discontinue services this year as a result of surging energy prices.

