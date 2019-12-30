Dutch regulator fines wireless companies for misleading ads

AMSTERDAM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch consumer regulator ACM has fined telecoms companies KPN KPN.AS, Vodafone VOD.L, T-Mobile and Tele2 TEL2b.ST for misleading advertisements on their websites

All were found to have failed to disclose one-time costs included with subscriptions, the regulator said, adding that all but Vodafone were found to have offered packages that included "unlimited" services that were in fact limited.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

