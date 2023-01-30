Dutch regulator blocks RTL bid to buy Talpa

Adds RTL and Talpa reaction

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on Monday said it would not grant a licence for media firm RTL Netherlands to buy Dutch rival Talpa, saying the combination would be too dominant on the Dutch market.

Luxembourg-based RTL had proposed the takeover in 2021 and planned to merge its Dutch TV subsidiary with Talpa Network, a group of TV, radio, print and online businesses controlled by Dutch media tycoon John de Mol.

The merger would have brought together virtually all commercial Dutch-language TV channels, and the ACM said its investigation had looked at what the lack of choice would have meant for advertisers.

The companies had argued their real competition is with international streaming platforms such as Netflix NFLX.O, Disney DIS.N and HBO, which gained popularity during the pandemic.

In a joint statement the companies said they were disappointed by the decision and that they felt the merger was necessary in order to compete with "large international players."

"RTL Nederlands and Talpa Network are independently strong and will continue to do business apart from each other," they said.

"Of course (we) will continue to look for alternative possibilities to keep fighting international competition," they added.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Ed Osmond and Louise Heavens)

