Dutch regulator approves Aegon sale of Dutch operations to ASR

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch competition regulator ACM on Wednesday said it had approved insurer ASR's ASRNL.AS takeover of the Dutch operations of its competitor Aegon AEGN.AS.

Aegon said in Octobert that its smaller rival would buy its domestic insurance operations in a cash and shares deal worth around 4.9 billion euros ($5.3 billion) that would see ASR replace it as the country's second-largest insurer.

The regulator said the deal would leave enough competition in the Dutch insurance market.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.