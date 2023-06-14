News & Insights

Markets

Dutch regulator approves Aegon sale of Dutch operations to ASR

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

June 14, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch competition regulator ACM on Wednesday said it had approved insurer ASR's ASRNL.AS takeover of the Dutch operations of its competitor Aegon AEGN.AS.

Aegon said in Octobert that its smaller rival would buy its domestic insurance operations in a cash and shares deal worth around 4.9 billion euros ($5.3 billion) that would see ASR replace it as the country's second-largest insurer.

The regulator said the deal would leave enough competition in the Dutch insurance market.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.