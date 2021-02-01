Pharvaris, a Dutch Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Leiden, Netherlands-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 7 million shares at a price range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Pharvaris would command a fully diluted market value of $576 million.



The company is focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially focusing on angioedema and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. Its first molecule, PHA121, is a novel, small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. In the Phase 1 completed trials to date, PHA121 was well tolerated and orally bioavailable.



Pharvaris was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PHVS. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal.





The article Dutch rare disease biotech Pharvaris sets terms for $125 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.