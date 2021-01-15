Pharvaris, a Dutch Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company is focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially focusing on angioedema and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. Its first molecule, PHA121, is a novel, small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). In the Phase 1 completed trials to date, PHA121 was well tolerated and orally bioavailable.



The Leiden, Netherlands-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PHVS. Pharvaris filed confidentially on November 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Dutch rare disease biotech Pharvaris files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



