Dutch Rabobank's H1 net profit falls 81% as impairments soar

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank RABOVR.UL on Thursday said its net profit fell 81% in the first half to 227 million euros ($268.1 million) as impairment charges soared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loan-loss provisions at Rabobank, the largest Dutch mortgage bank and a leading lender in the North American agriculture sector, jumped to 1.4 billion euros from 440 million euros a year earlier.

"Never before have we faced such rapidly changing circumstances as in this first half-year, due to COVID-19. Its impact has been enormous", Chief Executive Wiebe Draijer said.

Rabobank, whose main domestic rivals are ABN Amro ABNd.AS and ING INGA.AS, said its private sector loan portfolio had remained stable, while deposits rose by 23 billion euros as the outbreak spurred savings.

