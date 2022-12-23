Dutch Q3 GDP down 0.2 pct q/q, up 3.1 pct y/y

December 23, 2022

AMSTERDAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy contracted a revised 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months and the second-quarter growth was 2.4 percent, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday. Year-on-year, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.1 percent in the third quarter after a 5.1 percent growth in the second quarter.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected quarterly contraction of 0.2 percent and year-on-year growth of 3.1 percent. KEY FIGURES GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (Change in pct)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022 Year-on-year

+3.1

+5.1

+6.7 Quarter-on-quarter

-0.2

+2.4

+0.3 BREAKDOWN (Real percent change y/y)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022 Private consumption

+3.0 (+2.3)

+7.0

+13.4 Government consumption

-0.2 (+0.3)

-0.5

+2.5 Exports goods and services

+3.7

+6.3

+4.6 Imports goods and services

+2.1 (+2.0)

+5.2

+4.5

* Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

