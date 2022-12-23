Dutch Q3 GDP down 0.2 pct q/q, up 3.1 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy contracted a revised 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months and the second-quarter growth was 2.4 percent, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday. Year-on-year, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.1 percent in the third quarter after a 5.1 percent growth in the second quarter.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected quarterly contraction of 0.2 percent and year-on-year growth of 3.1 percent. KEY FIGURES GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (Change in pct)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022 Year-on-year
+3.1
+5.1
+6.7 Quarter-on-quarter
-0.2
+2.4
+0.3 BREAKDOWN (Real percent change y/y)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022 Private consumption
+3.0 (+2.3)
+7.0
+13.4 Government consumption
-0.2 (+0.3)
-0.5
+2.5 Exports goods and services
+3.7
+6.3
+4.6 Imports goods and services
+2.1 (+2.0)
+5.2
+4.5
* Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.
