Dutch public prosecutors open criminal investigation into Tata Steel

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dutch public prosecutors on Wednesday said they had launched a criminal investigation into the Dutch arm of Tata Steel and another company for "intentional and unlawful" pollution of surface water.

In a statement, they said they had informed Tata and Harsco Metals Holland BV of the investigation following a number of complaints.

