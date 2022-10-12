SHEL

Dutch prosecutors to pursue pollution case against gas company NAM

Contributor
Charlotte Van Campenhout Reuters
Published

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday they will pursue a pollution case against NAM, a joint venture of Shell SHEL.L and ExxonMobil XOM.N that operates gas fields in the Netherlands.

The prosecutors "(suspect) NAM of injecting waste streams from natural gas extraction into the deep subsurface without a permit", a statement from their office said.

