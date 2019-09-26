Dutch prosecutors confirm money laundering probe at ABN Amro

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Thursday said ABN Amro ABNd.AS is subject to an investigation for failing to prevent money laundering over a long period of time.

The bank is suspected of reporting suspicious transactions too late, or not at all, the prosecutors said, and of not properly investigating clients and holding on to suspicious clients for too long.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.