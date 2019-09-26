Dutch prosecutors confirm money laundering probe at ABN Amro

Dutch prosecutors on Thursday said ABN Amro is subject to an investigation for failing to prevent money laundering over a long period of time.

The bank is suspected of reporting suspicious transactions too late, or not at all, the prosecutors said, and of not properly investigating clients and holding on to suspicious clients for too long.

