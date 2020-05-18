Dutch producer Aldel to sell 180,000 tonnes of aluminium to Glencore

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based aluminium producer Aldel will this year and next sell 180,000 tonnes of the metal to commodity trader Glencore GLEN.L, Aldel said on Monday.

London-listed Glencore is a major player in the aluminium market outside China.

"Aldel has embarked on a ten-year plan to become one of Europe's leading low cost and energy efficient producers of aluminium," Aldel said in a statement.

The privately-owned company currently produces around 80,000 tonnes and is aiming to ramp that number up significantly over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Peter Graff)

