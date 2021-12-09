Dutch power supplier SEPA declared bankrupt -market regulator

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published

Dutch power supplier SEPA has been declared bankrupt and had its licence revoked by market regulator ACM, the latest company to run into difficulties amid surging gas prices.

Adds detail, background

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dutch power supplier SEPA has been declared bankrupt and had its licence revoked by market regulator ACM, the latest company to run into difficulties amid surging gas prices.

Roughly 20,000 households and business clients will be supplied by other companies, a statement issued by the ACM on Thursday said.

SEPA is the fifth small energy supplier in the Netherlands to run into financial trouble in recent weeks as gas prices in Europe hit record highs.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters