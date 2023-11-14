News & Insights

Dutch poultry farmers to keep animals indoors due to bird flu

November 14, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poultry farmers in the Netherlands were ordered on Tuesday to keep animals indoors until further notice due to new outbreaks of a highly contagious strain of bird flu, the government said.

The decision followed the detection of a second case of bird flu within a few days, on a farm just north of Amsterdam.

Last weekend the first case of the animal disease since July was detected, while last year more than 6 million birds in the country had to be culled after dozens of outbreaks.

