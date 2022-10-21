Commodities

Dutch PostNL issues profit warning on low volumes in Q3

Contributor
Elena Vardon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Dutch postal company PostNL warned on Friday that return to volume growth in parcels had not materialised in its third quarter, and that it expects to see volumes in line with 2021 in the fourth quarter.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dutch postal company PostNL PTNL.AS warned on Friday that return to volume growth in parcels had not materialised in its third quarter, and that it expects to see volumes in line with 2021 in the fourth quarter.

"It is no longer realistic to assume that the current FY 2022 outlook for normalised EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and free cash flow will materialise," PostNL said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Elena.Vardon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular