US Markets

Dutch police end hostage situation in Apple store in Amsterdam

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY STERLING

Dutch police on Tuesday evening said it had ended a hostage situation in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held one or more people for hours.

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch police on Tuesday evening said it had ended a hostage situation in an Apple APPL.O flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held one or more people for hours.

Police said the hostage taker was being held at gunpoint on the street outside the Apple store at the central Leidseplein square.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular