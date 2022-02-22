Dutch police end hostage situation in Apple store in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch police on Tuesday evening said it had ended a hostage situation in an Apple APPL.O flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held one or more people for hours.

Police said the hostage taker was being held at gunpoint on the street outside the Apple store at the central Leidseplein square.

