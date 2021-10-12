Dutch PM: gay marriage no barrier for Netherlands royal house

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch crown princess can marry whoever she wants without giving up her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander.

Rutte was responding to questions from parliament about whether Dutch law could some day prevent her ascending the throne if she were to marry a woman. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.

