Dutch PM: gay marriage no barrier for Netherlands royal house

Toby Sterling Reuters
The Dutch crown princess can marry whoever she wants without giving up her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander.

Rutte was responding to questions from parliament about whether Dutch law could some day prevent her ascending the throne if she were to marry a woman. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.

