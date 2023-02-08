Dutch payments firm Adyen's second-half earnings miss estimate

Updates with details

AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch payments processor Adyen NV ADYEN.AS on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in its second-half core earnings, missing analysts' expectations, and promoted its long-time chief financial officer to a co-chief executive role.

"The world economy was volatile in H2 2022, with high inflation and geopolitical instability creating a challenging period for global commerce," the company that processes payments for Facebook, Uber and Netflix said in a statement.

"Adyen closely monitors these developments and is not immune to their effects."

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended on Dec. 31 came in at 372 million euros ($399 million), compared with 357.3 million euros in the second half of 2021.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of 464 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

CFO Ingo Uytdehaage will join founder Pieter van der Does as Co-CEO, Adyen said in a separate statement.

"Ingo’s new role formalizes how we have been working together for a long time already," Van der Does said in the statement.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

