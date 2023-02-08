Dutch payments firm Adyen's second-half earnings miss estimate

AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch payments processor Adyen NV ADYEN.AS on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in its second-half core earnings, but missed analysts' expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at 372 million euros ($399.38 million), compared with 357.3 million euros in the second half of 2021.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of 464 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.