Dutch payments firm Adyen posts H1 earnings below estimates

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dutch payments processor Adyen NV ADYEN.AS reported on Thursday first half earnings that were below analyst estimates and the fast-growing company's own ambitious targets, citing slower growth in North America and ongoing hiring costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 320 million euros ($348 million), compared with analyst forecasts of 386 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 21% to 739 million euros, compared with Adyen's mid-term forecasts of growth above 25%.

"In some areas, the business grew at a lower rate than anticipated," the company's executives wrote in a letter to shareholders. "This was the case for our North American net revenue ... an increasingly important contributor in recent years."

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

