Dutch payment company Adyen's H2 core profit jumps 51%

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Adyen NV ADYEN.AS, the Dutch company that helps to process payments for Netflix, Facebook and Uber, on Wednesday said prospects for its business remained strong as it reported a 51% jump in second-half core earnings.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 357.3 million euros ($408.0 million) in the July-December period, while revenue rose 47% to 556.5 million euros.

Analysts had expected EBITDA of 346 million euros on revenue of 552 million, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Adyen shares have fallen 27% this year amid a wider technology sell-off.

The company is profitable but enjoys a high valuation based on expectations of continued strong growth.

Adyen said its EBITDA margin in the second half rose to 64% from 62%, and repeated its medium-term target of a compounded annual growth rate of around 25%-30%.

Recent critical analyst reports have focused on the company's exposure to large clients including eBay EBAY.O and Facebook owner Meta FB.0.

The company says it is benefiting from long-term trends in the way consumers order and pay for goods, which have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adyen also helps vendors handle payments in stores and is often attractive to large companies that sell both online and offline goods, and in multiple countries.

"Results were bolstered by the unrelenting rise of online commerce globally, and an increasing need for merchants to implement unified commerce shopper journeys," Adyen said, as well as the "disappearance of cash".

