Dutch payment company Adyen's H2 core profit jumps 51%

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Adyen NV ADYEN.AS, the Dutch company that helps to process payments for Netflix, Facebook and Uber, on Wednesday said prospects for its business remained strong as it reported a 51% jump in core earnings over the second half of last year.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 357.3 million euros ($408.0 million) in the July-December period, while revenues increased 47% to 556.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.