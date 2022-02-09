Dutch payment company Adyen's H2 core profit jumps 51%

Bart Meijer Reuters
Published

Adyen NV, the Dutch company that helps to process payments for Netflix, Facebook and Uber, on Wednesday said prospects for its business remained strong as it reported a 51% jump in core earnings over the second half of last year.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 357.3 million euros ($408.0 million) in the July-December period, while revenues increased 47% to 556.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

