News & Insights

Dutch parliament votes for four new nuclear plants instead of two

March 05, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a motion that proposed building four new nuclear plants instead of two.

The motion said the two extra nuclear plants should be ready to use from 2040 onwards.

The outgoing government had already decided in 2022 to build two new nuclear plants by 2035 and has now been tasked to develop a plan to build two extra plants.

The plants will play an important role in the country's energy transition as it aims to make its power production carbon neutral by 2040.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Mark Potter)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.