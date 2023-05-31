Dutch parliament chair calls on Twitter to prevent threatening messages on platform

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - The chairwoman of parliament on Wednesday called on Twitter to act to stop threats being broadcast on its platform against Dutch lawmakers, news agency ANP reported.

The agency quoted Vera Bergkamp as calling on the U.S. company to take "direct action" and "serious steps". The leader of the Netherlands anti-Islam Freedom Party, Geert Wilders, has been the frequent target of death threats on Twitter for many years.

