Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel says sales have recovered

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Thursday said its sales had recovered in the third quarter, after a steep fall due to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

Akzo said it expected total revenue for the July-September period to be close to the previous year in constant currencies.

"Although trends differ per region and segment, end market demand for decorative paints is strong in Europe and South America and continues to improve for performance coatings," the company added.

The maker of Dulux paints lost about a quarter of its sales in April and May, due to economic lockdowns enforced across the globe.

Akzo Nobel will publish its third quarter results on Oct 21.

