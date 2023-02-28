Dutch national railway operator sells Abellio UK to British management

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch national railway operator NS is selling subsidiary company Abellio UK to its British management, Abellio UK announced on Tuesday, adding that the company will be renamed to Transport UK Group.

Local transport authorities have approved a management buyout, which was first signed in August 2022, the company said in a statement.

The deal means that NS will be leaving Britain after 20 years.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Toby Chopra)

