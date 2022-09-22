Dutch metal workers union agrees 9% pay rise through end 2023

BioTech
AMSTERDAM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dutch union FNV said on Thursday it had struck a deal for workers in the metals and electric sector to receive an average pay increase of around 9% from Dec. 1 through the end of 2023.

Around 160,000 workers for companies including ASML, Philips, Siemens and NXP are covered by the arrangement.

The increase is higher than the average 3.3% increase in other industries, according to employers' union AWVN.

While labour shortages are common across the Dutch economy, with unemployment at 3.8% in August, unfilled jobs are especially concentrated among technical workers.

The news comes a day after the government announced a last-minute deal to cap household energy costs, resembling moves in other European countries, as part of an overall 18 billion euro ($18 billion) package to help soften the pain of soaring prices.

The Dutch economy is expected to grow 4.6% this year, according to government forecasts. However, inflation is running at 12%, according to Statistics Netherlands.

($1 = 1.0126 euros)

