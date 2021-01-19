Dutch metal and electronics workers plan large strikes -unions

AMSTERDAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of metal and electrotechnical workers in the Netherlands are planning to go on strike from Thursday in demand of better pay, labor unions said on Tuesday.

Workers at the factories of chip sector supplier ASML ASML.AS, truck builder DAF and steel maker ThyssenKrupp TKAG.DE will kick off the strikes on Thursday, followed by colleagues at Siemens SIEGn.DE and Scania SCVSA.UL among others, the unions said.

Unions demand a higher pay rise than the 2.25% over two years that employers have offered so far and also want more options for workers to decide on their schedules.

A labour agreement for the metal and electronics sector would cover around 160,000 people in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.