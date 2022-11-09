Dutch market maker Flow Traders obtains Chinese licence

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch liquidity provider Flow Traders FLOW.AS said on Wednesday it had obtained a licence to trade in China's financial markets and also received regulatory approval to open an office in Shanghai as it expands in Asia.

Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to woo international investors worried about Beijing's policy direction under Xi Jinping's third leadership term, secured during October's Communist Party Congress.

Flow Traders said the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licence would enable it to provide liquidity in China's fast-growing, $200 billion exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

Having a physical presence on the mainland will also enable the company, best known for market making in exchange-traded products (ETPs), to serve Chinese investors navigating global financial products, it added.

"Accessing the China market has been a key component of our strategy to grow our footprint in Asia," CEO Dennis Dijkstra said in a statement, adding the country's ETP market offers a "tremendous opportunity".

The announcement coincides with the opening of a week-long Global Investor Conference by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) to promote China's capital markets.

"China will continue to open its capital markets, and expedite stock investment by global investors," Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at the event on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, financial regulators also reaffirmed the country's commitment to growth and opening at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong, and the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

"We welcome the continued opening-up of China's capital markets," Fabian Rijlaarsdam, Flow Traders' Asia managing director, said in the company's statement on Wednesday.

Flow Traders has been present in Asia for 15 years, and opening an office in Shanghai is a natural next step, he added.

(Reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.