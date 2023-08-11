Dutch lender De Volksbank faces fine over money laundering safeguards

Updates with quote in paragraph 3, background on Volksbank's size and previous Dutch bank fines in paragraphs 4-7

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - De Volksbank's systems to prevent money laundering have been deemed insufficient by the Dutch central bank (DNB) and it will likely face a fine, the Dutch state-owned bank said on Friday.

The bank, which incorporates several smaller Dutch banks such as SNS and ASN, disclosed the findings along with its first-half results.

"We regret that we were not able to fulfil our gate watcher role with respect to client integrity and that we are at this moment in violation of certain legal obligations with respect to money laundering" laws, Chairman Martijn Gribnau said in a statement.

The bank said it was working to make changes required by the DNB before Jan. 1.

In its earnings report, the bank said first-half net profit nearly tripled to 248 million euros ($273 million) from 95 million euros in the first half of 2022, benefitting from higher rates paid on deposits at the European Central Bank, which helped interest margins.

The much larger Dutch banks ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank have all settled DNB complaints over shortcomings in their money laundering control systems, with ING paying 775 million euros in 2018, ABN Amro paying 480 million euros in 2021 and Rabobank paying 500 million euros the same year.

De Volksbank combines several Dutch banks that were nationalised in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

