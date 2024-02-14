News & Insights

Dutch lender ABN Amro posts slight Q4 net interest income beat

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

February 14, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan and Nathan Vifflin for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ABN Amro ABNd.AS reported fourth-quarter net interest income slightly above expectations on Wednesday supported by high interest rates, and despite some margin pressure on mortgages and consumer loans.

The bank's net interest income, a key measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell to 1.50 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.56 billion euros a year earlier.

That was slightly above analysts' average forecast of 1.49 billion euros in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.