Dutch king cancels US trip due to pneumonia
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch king Willem-Alexander has canceled his U.S. work visit that was due to take place in California and Texas from Sept. 6-9 due to suffering from pneumonia.
"This was decided on medical advice. The king is recovering from pneumonia," a statement from the government's information service (RVD) said. "Air travel can hinder a full recovery."
The queen, his wife Maxima, will still be going on the work visit.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
