Dutch July trade balance +6.770 bln euros after revised +7.013 bln euros in June

The Dutch trade balance was +6.770 billion euros in July after a revised +7.013 billion euros in June, Statistics Netherlands CBS said on Monday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH TRADE BALANCE

JUL 22 JUN 22

JUL 21

Imports

52.766 57.105 (57.203) 43.270

Exports

59.536 64.118 (64.898) 48.723

Trade balance

+6.770 +7.013 (+7.694) +5.454

** Merchandise trade in billions of euros

** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

