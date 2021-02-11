Dutch investor HAL Trust plans IPO for online retailer Coolblue

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL Trust HLAN.AS is considering listing shares of Dutch online store Coolblue on the Amsterdam stock exchange this year, it said on Thursday.

HAL has a 49% interest in Coolblue, which last year reported revenue of about 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 114 million euros.

The initial public offering (IPO) will depend, among other things, on financial market conditions, HAL said.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman )

