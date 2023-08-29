News & Insights

Dutch insurer NN Group's solvency improves helped by benign weather

August 29, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group NN.AS said on Tuesday its capital position had improved in the first six months of 2023, helped by higher interest rates and fewer weather-related claims.

The Netherlands' largest insurer said its Solvency II ratio increased to 201% at the end of June, from 197% at the end of 2022, as operating capital generation improved almost 15%.

NN said "benign weather" had helped keep claims relatively low at its non-life business, reflected in a drop of the combined ratio of the business to 90.1%.

A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

NN said it now expected its combined ratio for the business to be between 91% and 93% in 2025, from an earlier guidance of 93-95%.

NN's operating result improved by 24.5% in the first six months of 2023 compared to a year before, to 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion).

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

