Dutch insurer NN Group's annual profit misses estimates

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NN Group NN.AS, the largest insurer in the Netherlands, on Thursday posted a more than 14% drop in 2022 operating profit, missing market estimates, citing the sale of NN Investment Partners and lower results from its Netherlands non-life, Japan life, and banking businesses.

Goldman Sachs GS.Nacquired in April Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners for 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and integrated it into Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

NN Group's operating capital generation (OCG), which measures the creation of surplus capital under the European Union's Solvency II regime - a regulatory framework for the insurance industry - jumped 8% to 1.71 billion euros last year.

This enabled the insurer exceed the OCG target of 1.5 billion euros it had set for 2023, mainly thanks to higher interest rates and a strong business performance of the Netherlands Life and Insurance Europe segments.

"While we may see some short-term pressure on sales in Europe due higher prices and lower disposable incomes, we expect the structural demand for protection products to result in sales growth over time," Chief Executive David Knibbe said in an earnings statement.

NN said the value of new business grew 0.7% to 431 million euros in 2022, while its solvency under the EU's Solvency II regime rose to 197% from 196% in June 2022.

The insurer also announced a new share buyback programme of 250 million euros and its intention to reappoint David Knibbe as CEO and chair of the executive board for a four-year term.

The company, which offers group and individual life insurance products and pensions, reported annual operating profit of 1.74 billion euros, below analysts' average estimate of 1.84 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

