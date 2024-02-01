News & Insights

Dutch insurer ASR sells banking arm to Bawag for $551 mln

February 01, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR ASRNL.AS said on Thursday it would sell its banking arm Knab to Austria's BAWAG Group BAWG.VI for 510 million euros ($550.9 million).

ASR had acquired Knab as part of its takeover of rival Aegon's AEGN.AS Dutch businesses last year.

Sources told Reuters in January last year that ASR was expected to sell Knab, in line with its earlier stance on banking operations.

ASR labelled its original banking arm, ASR Bank, as "non-core" in 2018 and sold part of it to rival Achmea the following year. It finished winding down the business in 2020.

ASR said it has also agreed with BAWAG to transfer the management of mortgage servicing on Knab's balance sheet after closing, for an additional consideration of 80 million euros.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

