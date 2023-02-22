Dutch insurer ASR posts slight beat in 2022 core profit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR Nederland NV ASRNL.AS on Wednesday reported annual operating earnings a touch above market expectations on improved performance in its life and non-life insurance businesses.

Its operating profit reached 1.04 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in 2022, compared with a consensus forecast of 1.00 billion euros provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.