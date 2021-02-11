US Markets
Dutch insurer Aegon's H2 core profit beats expectations

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon AEGN.AS on Thursday beat analysts' expectations with a 7% increase of second-half core earnings to 1.03 billion euros ($1.25 billion), helped by cost savings and rising stock prices.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted pretax underlying earnings to fall to 796 million euros in the second half of 2020, after a 963 million euros result a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

