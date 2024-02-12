News & Insights

Dutch insurer Achmea weighs $3.2 bln sale of life insurance division, FD newspaper says

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Kooren

February 12, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Achmea is weighing the sale of its life insurance division, Dutch financial daily FD reported on Monday, citing sources.

Achmea has hired JPMorgan to chart the possibilities for the division, including a sale which bankers estimated could yield around 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion), the paper said.

Achmea is the Netherlands' largest cooperative insurer, whose customers contributed 21 billion euros in premiums in 2022.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.