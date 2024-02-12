Dutch insurer Achmea weighs $3.2 bln sale of life insurance division, FD newspaper says

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Achmea is weighing the sale of its life insurance division, Dutch financial daily FD reported on Monday, citing sources.

Achmea has hired JPMorgan to chart the possibilities for the division, including a sale which bankers estimated could yield around 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion), the paper said.

Achmea is the Netherlands' largest cooperative insurer, whose customers contributed 21 billion euros in premiums in 2022.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

