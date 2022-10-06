Dutch inflation quickens again in Sept as energy prices soar

Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated again in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated again in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.

Energy was 200% more expensive in September than in the same month last year, the CBS said, adding that in August the increase was 151%.

The agency noted that inflation excluding energy and motor fuels picked up from 6% in August to 6.5% in September.

The prices of education also contributed to higher inflation as a government discount on tuition and course fees introduced during the COVID-19 crisis will no longer be available in the current academic year, the CBS said.

Clothing prices were 8% higher in September than one year earlier, compared to a 3.3% rise in August, the agency added.

The consumer price index, harmonised to be comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose to 17.1% in September after an August jump to 13.7%, CBS said last week.

