News & Insights

Dutch inflation drops to 3% in August as energy prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

August 31, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands dropped to 3% in August, its lowest level in two years, a first estimate published by national statistics agency CBS on Thursday showed.

Inflation was mainly driven by food prices, which were 10% higher this month than a year ago, while energy prices on average were 28.6% lower than in August 2022.

Consumer prices in the euro zone's fifth-largest economy on average rose 4.6% in July. Inflation in the Netherlands peaked at 14.5% in September last year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.